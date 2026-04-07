Kerala Assembly polls: Criminal cases steady, crorepati candidates surge

In the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, nearly four in 10 candidates face criminal cases, signalling that criminalisation remains deeply entrenched despite repeated judicial scrutiny. More notably, serious criminal cases have risen to 23 per cent (201 candidates), up from 18 per cent in 2021, pointing to a qualitative worsening even as overall levels stay unchanged.

The spread is wide: 59 of 140 constituencies have three or more candidates with criminal cases, indicating that the issue is structural rather than localised. Of the 883 candidates in the fray, 863 analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveal a consistent pattern across parties and regions.

While the “taint” remains steady, wealth has surged sharply. The share of crorepati candidates has jumped to 39 per cent from 27 per cent, reinforcing the growing link between financial strength and electoral viability. This is further reflected in the average assets rising to ₹2.78 crore from ₹1.69 crore in five years.

Despite Supreme Court mandates on transparency and justification, parties continue to field candidates with criminal backgrounds, suggesting that winnability still outweighs reputational concerns.

The candidate profile also reveals who gets to contest: 58 per cent are aged 41–60, underscoring the dominance of mid-career political actors. Education levels show no decisive advantage, as candidates are nearly evenly split between those with schooling up to Class 12 and those with higher qualifications. The youngest candidates are 25 years old, and the oldest is 82.

At the extremes, the contest highlights sharp economic inequality — assets range from over ₹218 crore at the top to just ₹84, with eight candidates declaring zero assets.

Incumbency appears to reinforce financial strength: Sitting MLAs have increased their average assets by 21 per cent, from ₹3.56 crore in 2021 to ₹4.30 crore in 2026, pointing to steady wealth accumulation among those already in power.

Polling is scheduled for April 9, with counting on May 4.

By the numbers · 863 candidates analysed out of 883 total · 38 per cent candidates have criminal cases (same as 2021) · 23 per cent face serious charges (up from 18 per cent) · 39 per cent are crorepatis (up from 27 per cent) · Average assets: ₹2.78 crore (₹1.69 crore in 2021) Total declared wealth: ₹2,403 crore · 104 recontesting candidates · 92 women candidates, around 11 per cent of the total strength · 58 candidates have not declared their PAN