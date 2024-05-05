Fiscal prudent Odisha faces many challenges on socioeconomic front

At least ten of the past 24 years in Odisha, ruled by Naveen Patnaik-headed Biju Janata Dal (BJD), saw a consistent revenue surplus position. This left the government funds to spend on asset generation and announcing social welfare schemes. The state has been generating a revenue surplus despite its own tax revenues (OTR) being at most one-third of its revenue receipts during the past ten years.

These years also saw the state persistently keeping its fiscal deficit within permissible limits, even during the Covid-hit 2020-21. It did not even use the enhanced fiscal deficit limit permitted by the Centre during 2020-21.

The state took fiscal consolidation to another level by yielding a surplus position during the Covid second wave and Omicron hit 2021-22 when most of the states struggled to keep the fiscal deficit within even the enhanced permissible ceiling.

The result was the state-managed debt which never exceeded 19.2 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in any of the ten years. This also meant that the state did not overstretch its resources even on capital outlays. which at times constituted one-fifth or even one-fourth of total expenditure and three to six per cent of GSDP.

However, that is only one side of the story. The other side is reflected in the criticism of the BJD government that it is not filling crucial vacancies and incurring other required expenditures to show a revenue surplus position even as the state has nothing to boast about its socio-economic indicators for the people, barring some yardsticks such as the sex ratio and total fertility rate. For instance, the state had a higher unemployment rate than the national average for the past six years for which data is available though the gap has narrowed in 2022-23.

Besides, the state's per capita income has always been less than the national average during the past ten years though the difference has been coming down in recent years.

Similarly, the multidimensional poverty rate in the state surpassed the all-India level for 2015-16 and 2019-21, and female literacy and infant mortality rates are nothing to boast about though there has been improvement in these yardsticks over the years.

“Odisha has been consistently maintaining a revenue surplus by understaffing the public offices, including education and health departments. Our research shows that Odisha has negative genuine savings," says Amarendra Das, associate Professor in Economics at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Bhubaneswar-based National Institute of Science Education and Research, (NISER).

Despite being a poor state, Odisha has recorded a low growth in population since the last decades of the 20th century. The total fertility rate (TFR) in the state came down to 1.8 during 2019-21 which is on par with that of Kerala and Tamil Nadu and lower than the national average.

This TFR for the state is lower than the replacement rate at 2.1 and means that the state will see a fall in population in a couple of decades, much before that happens at the national level, says Amitabh Kundu, economist and professor emeritus at Ahmedabad-based L J University.

That would also present the state with both challenges and opportunities, he says.

Since the population will decline, this would mean less expenditure on the development of human resources as well as less unemployment and outmigration, Kundu says adding the government can now focus on quality rather than quantity.

However, since the population of elderly will rise along with a decline in the number of working people, the dependency rate will rise, Kundu says. The state will then have to take care of old age security and invest in a health care system for senior citizens, he added.

It also has to reorganise its education systems spatially since the number of children at the village level has already started declining, Kundu says adding secondary and higher education will have to be provided at nodal centers supported by child-friendly transport systems

Given this context, no one should have any objection to social welfare schemes announced by Patnaik in the run-up to the assembly elections which would be held in phases from May 13 to June 1 to elect 147 MLAs.

However, one should discriminate between social welfare measures and freebies which have a thin line of demarcation between them.

Das says Odisha should spend money on building the long-term capabilities of the state instead of focusing on short-term political gains. "This requires more investment in the recruitment of teachers, doctors, building skills of youth for AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning), green energy, and disaster mitigation,” he suggests.

From municipal leaders to farmers and college students, the BJD government in Odisha announced sops almost every day during the period leading up to the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

These included a hike in monthly remuneration along with allowances and other benefits for all panchayati raj representatives, the creation of 55 new Notified Area Councils (NACs) in 33 districts, the introduction of Nua-O scholarship for all college students for Rs 3,701 crore over five years, a budget of Rs 6,029.70 crore for the next three years under its flagship Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, the introduction of a scheme, ‘SWAYAM’, offering Rs 100,000 interest-free loans to unemployed youth at Rs 448 crore.