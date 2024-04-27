Business Standard
LS polls: Phase 2 turnout reaches 66.7%; both phases see dip since 2019

The polling time was extended till 6 pm in many polling stations in Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger constituencies in Bihar to give some succour to voters against the hot weather

Elderly Bodo tribal women show their ink-marked finger after casting their vote during voting for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Tupilia village in Baksa district, April 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

The voter turnout in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections has touched the 66.7 per cent mark, which is less than the figures of the 2019 parliamentary polls, according to sources.
Both phases of the ongoing polls have seen a dip in the voter turnout as compared to the last general election.
The 66.7 per cent figure is approximate and the Election Commission has so far not come out with the polling percentage formally.
Phase two of the Lok Sabha elections was held on Friday across 88 constituencies spread in 13 states.
In the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, held in 95 constituencies across 13 states, the turnout was higher at 69.64 per cent.
 
In the first phase of this election, the turnout was 65.5 per cent as compared to 69.43 per cent in the phase one of the 2019 parliamentary polls. Some of the constituencies were different then and the total number of seats which went to poll were 91.
Heat wave is believed to have contributed to several voters not turning up at polling stations in both the phases.
The polling time was extended till 6 pm in many polling stations in Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger constituencies in Bihar to give some succour to voters against the hot weather.
Special arrangements were made to combat the heat, including a provision of 'shamiyana', drinking water, medical kits and fans for the convenience of the voters.
The usual polling time is 7 am to 6 pm but it varies depending on factors such as terrain, time of sunset, and security situation.
In the second phase, over 15.88 crore voters, including 8.08 crore male, 7.8 crore female, and 5,929 third gender were eligible to vote.

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

