Assembly polls: Rahul urges people to vote to build 'Bangaru' Telangana

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Telangana on Thursday to vote in large numbers in the elections to the 119-member state Assembly.

"Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala! Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large numbers! Vote to build a 'Bangaru' Telangana, Vote for Congress," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Voting began at 7 am at various polling booths across the state amid heavy security arrangements.

Urging the 'first-time' voters to exercise their franchise, Congress national president, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We welcome our first-time voters of the state to participate in this democratic process for change and social justice. The youngest formed state in India -- Telangana must show the way."

"People of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent, people-friendly government, with a safety net for the disadvantaged. 'No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come'... Let us ensure a Prajala Telangana now! This is the time to come out and vote in large numbers to make it happen. This is the time to realise the countless dreams and aspirations of Telangana's people, for which you have shed your sweat and blood for years," he said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also appealed to the people to cast their votes.

"My brothers and sisters of Telangana. I appeal to you to think carefully and vote with full enthusiasm and strength. Voting is your right, it is your biggest responsibility. Utilize the power of voting to realize the dream of Prajala Telangana. Jai Telangana. Jai Hind," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

Earlier today, major leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also urged the people of Telangana to cast their votes in record numbers in the state assembly elections.

Meanwhile, BRS leader K Kavitha, Telangana minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao, state Congress chief Revanth Reddy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and others cast their votes.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.