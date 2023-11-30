Sensex (0.04%)
Telangana decided to choose transparent, people-friendly govt, says Kharge

We welcome our first-time voters of the state to participate in this democratic process for change and social justice," the Congress president said

Mallikarjun Kharge

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 09:52 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday said the people of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent and people-friendly government that has a safety net for the disadvantaged.
Former party chief Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Telangana to vote in large numbers and vote for the Congress.
Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday.
In a post on X, Kharge said, "People of Telangana have decided that they will choose a transparent, people-friendly government, with a safety net for the disadvantaged."

"'No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come'Let us ensure a Prajala Telangana now! This is the time to come out and vote in large numbers to make it happen. This is the time to realise the countless dreams and aspirations of Telangana's people, for which you have shed your sweat and blood for years," he said.
"We welcome our first-time voters of the state to participate in this democratic process for change and social justice," the Congress president said, adding that the youngest state in India must show the way.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala! Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large numbers! Vote to build a 'Bangaru' Telangana, Vote for Congress."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to the people of Telangana to vote in large numbers.
In a post in Hindi on X, she said, "It is an appeal to you (people of Telangana) to vote thoughtfully, with full enthusiasm and energy. Voting is your right and biggest responsibility. Fulfill the dreams of the people of Telangana with the power of vote. Congratulations in advance. Jai Telangana. Jai Hind."

Voting began at 7 am at the 35,655 polling stations across the state, officials said.
Polling would be held till 5 pm in 106 constituencies, while it would conclude at 4 pm in 13 left-wing extremism-affected seats.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Telangana Assembly Telangana Elections mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 09:49 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon