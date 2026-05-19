Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in early trade supported by positive global cues. Investor confidence improved as tensions in West Asia showed signs of easing and Brent crude prices fell below $110 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated following another fuel price hike by the government. Nifty traded above the 23,750 mark.

IT, realty and oil& gas shares advanced while private bank and realty shares declined.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 366.71 points or 0.49% to 75,687.02 The Nifty 50 index added 115.10 points or 0.48% to 23,764.80.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.58% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.72%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,705 shares rose and 2,471 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,813.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,682.12 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 May 2026, provisional data showed.

Fuel Hike

Fuel prices were increased again on Tuesday, with petrol and diesel rates rising by up to 90 paise per liter across major cities, marking the second hike in less than a week. According to PTI, the latest revision follows a sharp Rs 3 per liter increase announced on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre from Rs 97.77, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise to Rs 91.58 per litre from Rs 90.67.

In Mumbai, petrol prices climbed 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per liter, while diesel rose 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per liter.

Kolkata recorded the sharpest increase in petrol prices, which surged 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per liter. Diesel prices in the city advanced 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per liter. In Chennai, petrol prices increased by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices moved up 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Puravankara surged 13.35% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 110 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 88 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 177.3% to Rs 1,501.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 541.6 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Afcons Infrastructure declined 3.34% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 88.4 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 110.9 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 18.9% to Rs 2,613.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,223.3 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

JK Paper rallied 4.12% after the company reported a 36.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.2 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 66.1 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 17.2% to Rs 1,966 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,677 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.82% to 7.134 compared with the previous session close of 7.076.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.3800 compared with its close of 96.2000 during the previous trading session. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.3850 in early trade.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.14% to Rs 159,627.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.11% to 99.08.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.43% to 4.604.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined $2.28 cents or 2.03% to $109.82 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mixed on Tuesday as oil prices, while elevated, eased slightly following news that President Donald Trump was postponing a scheduled attack on Iran.

Trump said in a social media post that U.S. military leaders were informed to call off a "scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow after requests from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"A Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond. This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!, Trump added.

However, Trump cautioned that he has informed his military leaders "to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moments notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.

Despite the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, the vital Strait of Hormuz remains closed by Tehran, while the U.S. continues to blockade Iranian ports.

On the data front, investors assessed Japans first-quarter GDP data, which showed the economy grew at an annualized 2.1% in the first three months of the year. The growth was sharply higher than the widely reported average estimate of 1.7%, and against the 1.3% in the previous quarter. These figures do not capture the full impact of the Iran war, which started at the end of February.

A summit meeting between Japans Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Koreas President Lee Jae Myung later today will also be in focus.

Overnight on Wall Street, the \Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 fell on Monday, bogged down by declines in technology, as traders monitored oil prices and bond yields while awaiting further developments with the conflict in the Middle East.

The broad market benchmark dropped 0.07% to end at 7,403.05, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.51% and closed at 26,090.73. It was the second straight day of declines for both indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 159.95 points, or 0.32%, at 49,686.12.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News