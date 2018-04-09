MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch before the opening bell

Wall Street US stocks dropped about 2 per cent on Friday, with the Dow falling more than 570 points, as US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat on Chinese imports fuelled increasing concern over a US trade war with China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 572.46 points, or 2.34 per cent, to 23,932.76, the S&P 500 lost 58.37 points, or 2.19 per cent, to 2,604.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.44 points, or 2.28 per cent, to 6,915.11. Markets on Friday Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 33,626.97 +30.17 +0.09 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 10,804.00 +12.33 +0.11 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 34,295.38 +324.47 +0.96 S&P BSE 100 10,755.18 +26.60 +0.25 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,508.25 -4.20 -0.12 (Source: BSE) Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The are likely to open on a positive note on Monday taking cues from their Asian counterparts.

That apart, the upcoming quarterly results season, along with the release of macroeconomic data points on industrial production and inflation, are expected to determine the trajectory of key equity this week.

According to market observers, global cues such as concerns over trade protectionist measures between the US and China, combined with the direction of foreign fund flows and crude oil prices, will also impact investors' risk-taking appetite.

In the global markets, Asian edged higher on Monday as a bounce in US stock futures soothed sentiment even as US President Donald Trump kept up his twitter war with China over trade just a couple of days before Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a keynote speech.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei wavered either side of flat, and South Korea edged ahead by 0.2 per cent.

On the Wall Street, US dropped about 2 per cent on Friday, with the Dow falling more than 570 points, as US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat on Chinese imports fuelled increasing concern over a US trade war with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 572.46 points, or 2.34 per cent, to 23,932.76, the S&P 500 lost 58.37 points, or 2.19 per cent, to 2,604.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.44 points, or 2.28 per cent, to 6,915.11.

(with Reuters inputs)