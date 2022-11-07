JUST IN
Brookfield India REIT Q2 net operating income rises 48% to Rs 241 crore
Aditya Birla Capital Q2 profit rises 30% to Rs 488 cr, revenue up 21%
Tyremaker Ceat's Q2 net slumps 81% on higher input costs, revenue up 18.1%
Divi's Lab Q2 net profit dips 18% to Rs 494 cr, revenue down to Rs 1,854 cr
India Cements posts Q2 loss of Rs 113 cr on input cost spike, lower volumes
Triveni Engineering Q2 net up to Rs 1,388 cr, board okays Rs 800-cr buyback
Power Grid Corporation net profit up over 8% in Q2; declares 50% dividend
Bank of Baroda's Q2 net jumps 58.7% aided by rise in NII, dip in provisions
SBI's Q2 net rises 74% to Rs 13,265 crore on improved interest margins
Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 profit up 27% to Rs 278 cr on reduction in bad loans
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Aditya Birla Group, Nippon Life in talks to merge Indian life insurance JVs
Business Standard

Flipkart FY22 losses widen to over Rs 7,800 cr; net income rises by 20%

According to filings, the combined loss of both entities stood at Rs 5,352 crore in the financial year 2020-21

Topics
Flipkart | ecommerce

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Flipkart
Photo: Shutterstock

E-commerce major Flipkart's losses widened to over Rs 7,800 crore in the financial year 2021-22 based on performance of its business-to-business unit Flipkart India and B2C e-commerce unit Flipkart Internet, according to regulatory filings.

According to filings, the combined loss of both entities stood at Rs 5,352 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

Flipkart Internet, comprising online business-to-consumer platforms, has reported widening of loss to Rs 4,399 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,907 crore in FY21.

This includes the performance of Fipkart Group firms like Myntra, Instakart etc. The B2b unit, Flipkart India -- earlier called Walmart India -- reported widening of loss to Rs 3,413 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,445.6 crore in FY21.

The net income of Flipkart, however, increased by close to 20 per cent to about Rs 61,836 crore in 2021-22 with Flipkart India contributing Rs 51,176 core and Flipkart Internet registering a revenue of Rs 10,660 crore.

Combined revenue of the e-commerce major in 2020-21 was Rs 51,465 crore with Flipkart India and Flipkart Internet contributing Rs 43,349 crore and Rs 8,116 crore respectively.

Query sent to Flipkart in this regard did not elicit any reply.

According to market research firm Redseer, it has been leading total sales in India during festive season.

According to the consulting firm report, Flipkart is estimated to have led the first week of festive season sale that was held in the last week of September with the company cornering 62 per cent or Rs 24,800 crore worth of gross merchandise value from total sales of Rs 40,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Flipkart

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 19:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.