Royal Enfield joins hands with Italian riding gear brand Alpinestars

-
ALSO READ
Royal Enfield recalls 26,300 Classic 350 bikes to fix faulty brake part
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield reports 15% drop in wholesales in January
Tata Motors showcases electric SUV concept; market launch within two years
Royal Enfield launches Scram 411 at Rs 2.03 lakh onwards
Royal Enfield sales rise 17% to 62,155 units in April, domestic up 10%
-
Mid-size motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday said it has tied up with Italian riding gear brand Alpinestars to create a riding apparel collection with high protection and performance.
Founded in 1963 in Asolo, Italy, Alpinestars is now a world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products, motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel, gear and technical footwear.
The partnership aims to provide Indian riders with the essential tools needed to make the best of their adventures, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
"Both, Royal Enfield and Alpinestars brands are known for creating world-class riding apparel, footwear and gloves with a focus on rider safety, and this collaboration aims to take that a notch higher.
"The company is committed to bringing technology developments with best-in-class quality, and this association is an effort to make high-quality gear accessible to all via Royal Enfield's strong presence across markets," Royal Enfield Executive Director B Govindarajan said.
The collection includes armour-infused riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers that meet global safety norms of safety, performance and comfort.
All the riding jackets and riding trousers under this range are CE Certified with Class A protection under personal protective equipment regulations and come with Alpinestars Nucleon flex pro CE level 2 armour.
The collection will be available in India across Royal Enfield stores, Amazon and Royal Enfield's official website at a price point of Rs 5,200 and goes up to Rs 18,900, the company stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU