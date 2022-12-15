Congress Himachal chief Pratibha Virbhadra, son summoned over dowry case

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, and his family will have to appear in Udaipur court on January 13 in the matter pertaining to a complaint filed by Vikramaditya's wife Sudarshana, who belongs to Rajsamand.

Vikramaditya, a Congress MLA in Himachal and a member of the Shimla royal family, was summoned by the Udaipur court in a case filed by Sudarshan Singh Chundawat. Summons were issued against Vikramaditya Singh along with his mother Pratibha Singh, sister Aparajita and brother-in-law Angad Singh in the case of domestic violence. All the accused were supposed to appear before the court on Wednesday but none turned up.

In such a situation, the court has now ordered him to appear on January 13.

Sudarshana Singh Chundawat hails from Rajsamand in Mewar. She was married to Vikramaditya on March 8, 2019, but due to constant physical and mental harassment, Sudarshana filed a case against her husband and others on October 17, 2022.

Advocate Bhanvarsingh Deora told media that Vikramaditya's father and former CM Virbhadra passed away in July 2022, after some time, Sudarshana was sent to Udaipur.

Sudarshana said that her husband Vikramaditya said many times that she did not bring according to his status. He commented that he belongs to a higher family and she belongs to a lower family compared to his. Sudarshana says that she was subjected to mental and physical torture.

--IANS

arc/kvd

