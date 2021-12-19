Covid-19: More than 10,000 new Omicron variant cases confirmed in UK

-
ALSO READ
New coronavirus variant Omicron reported confirmed in 10 US states
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
Omicron: Europe-like surge may mean 1.4 mn cases a day, says V K Paul
-
The UK has reported more than 10,000 new Omicron coronavirus variant cases as the new variant-related death toll rose to seven.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed on Saturday that an additional 10,059 cases of the new variant, three times as many as Friday and taking the total number detected to 24,968, Xinhua news agency reported.
The country registered 90,418 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the second time cases have been higher than 90,000, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 11,279,428, according to official figures released Saturday.
The country also reported a further 125 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 147,173, with 7,611 Covid-19 patients still in hospital.
The latest figures came as London mayor, Sadiq Khan, declared a "major incident" in the British capital following a "huge surge" in Covid-19 cases fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
A major incident enables different public agencies to cooperate and coordinate more closely, but also acts as a warning that emergency services and hospitals are unable to guarantee their normal level of response due to unusual circumstances.
Khan said in the past 24 hours London had logged more than 26,000 new infections, the largest number since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Meanwhile, leaked minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said that without government intervention beyond the recently announced plan B measures, hospital admissions in England could reach "at least" 3,000 a day.
The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to three days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
More than 89 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 47 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU