Delhi adds 45 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 0.08%

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday
Long queue outside centres after Delhi starts vaccination of 18-44 age grp
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
-
The national capital on Sunday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
No fresh deaths were recorded.
Delhi has recorded only four deaths due to COVID-19 in October. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.
With the new infections, Delhi's coronavirus caseload climbed to 14,39,870. So far, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered, the bulletin said.
The death toll stands at 25,091, it said.
According to the bulletin, authorities conducted 56,751 COVID-19 tests, including 46,468 RT-PCR ones, the previous day.
There are 348 active cases in Delhi. Of these, 142 patients are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 86, the bulletin said.
Delhi reported 37 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and Wednesday.
In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs in hospitals.
On April 20, the city reported 28,395 cases, the highest since the pandemic began last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate stood at 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.
The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.
According to the sixth sero survey, 97 per cent of Delhi's population has developed antibodies against coronavirus as a result of a large number of people getting exposed to the virus during the second wave and a robust vaccination drive.
All districts in the capital have a seroprevalence of more than 93 per cent. Four districts South, Central, Northeast and East recorded a seropositivity rate of 99 per cent, 99.5 per cent, 99.7 per cent and 99.8 per cent, respectively.
Women (90.1 per cent) have a higher seropositivity rate than men (88.2 per cent). Those aged below 18 have a seropositivity rate of 88 per cent.
Ninety-five per cent of the vaccinated people who have a history of COVID-19 have developed antibodies as compared to 82 per cent of unvaccinated ones.
According to government data, over 2.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 74 lakh people have received both doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU