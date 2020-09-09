Delhi records over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike yet

JUST IN
Delhi recorded 4,039 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, whilethe death toll mounted to 4,638, authorities said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a girl at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, at the Darya ganj area in New Delhi on Monda

The national capital recorded 4,039 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark, whilethe death toll mounted to 4,638, authorities said.

This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic that over 4,000 cases have been recorded in Delhi in a day.

The previous highestsingle-day spike of 3,947 cases was recorded on June 23.

Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours,according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of activecases rose to 23,733 from 22,377 theprevious day, it said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,618 on Tuesday.

The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,638 andthe total number of cases has climbed to 2,01,174.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 20:36 IST

