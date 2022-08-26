Gehlot conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas in Rajasthan district

Chief Minister on Friday conducted an aerial survey of flood affected villages of Dholpur district.

He visited about a dozen villages of Sarmathura, Bari and Rajkheda areas and inquired about the rescue and relief operations.

He directed the officers to provide prompt assistance to the affected after assessing the damage caused to public and private properties, crops and animals at the earliest, an official statement said.

Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh also took stock of the situation in the flood affected areas by helicopter along with the Chief Minister.

He surveyed the waterlogging sites in the areas of Chilpura, Andava Puraini, Mahdpura, Tikatpura, Vakatapura, Chadiyan Ka Pura, Shankarpura and Gopalpura around the Chambal river.

He interacted with the people staying in the shelters.

Taking stock of the arrangements made by the administration, he directed to continue the facilities till the drainage.

Gehlot said the relief and rescue operations will be provided by the state government. Administration is with the people at all times.

He assured the affected families that assistance would be provided as per the disaster relief rules.

He said that due to the alertness of the administration, there was no loss of life.

Administration, NDRF and SDRF have rescued more than 5,000 people and have reached safe places.

Three people were also rescued by an army helicopter, Gehlot said.

