Govt to develop Kirti Nagar furniture hub into world class market: Sisodia

The will develop the iconic Kirti Nagar furniture hub here into a world class market, Deputy Chief Minister said on Friday.

Sisodia interacted with traders of the market and took their feedback on its redevelopment that would be undertaken by the .

As announced in the annual budget 2022-23, the will redevelop five iconic markets here -- Kirti Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.

Sisodia said under the redevelopment project, the entire Kirti Nagar market will be given a face lift with underground electricity wires, modern infrastructure and a business-friendly ambience.

"The Kirti Nagar market is an iconic market and after redevelopment, it will be counted among the most luxurious furniture markets of the world," Sisodia said.

Skilling of youth and branding of the market will be part of the redevelopment project, he said.

A design competition will be launched for each market that will help in getting the best 'out of box idea' for redevelopment. Within 12 weeks, top notch architectural teams will be appointed to work for redeveloping these five iconic markets, said an official statement.

Delhi has several popular and iconic markets. Presently there are more than 3.5 lakh shops in all the retail markets of Delhi, which employ about 7.5 lakh people.

Comprehensive redevelopment of the physical infrastructure, including roads, sewage, lighting, parking among others will be part of the project.

Sisodia said the Kirti Nagar market will be given a new modern look after redevelopment to provide better experience to both buyers and traders.

"All the traders of Kirti Nagar market are very excited. The whole process of redevelopment is being carried through mutual cooperation of the government and the traders," he said.

The redevelopment work in Kirti Nagar will be visible soon and it will be followed by branding of the market as per international standards, he added.

