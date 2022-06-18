Govt to develop Kirti Nagar furniture hub into world class market: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Sisodia visits Kamla Nagar market, promises world-class public amenities
At least 1,000 BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh set to join AAP: Sisodia
Sisodia accusing Himanta Biswa just to save Satyendra Jain: Gautam Gambhir
BJP-ruled Delhi civic bodies aim to raze unauthorised colonies: Sisodia
New entrant Amit Palekar is AAP's CM face for Goa Assembly polls
-
The Delhi government will develop the iconic Kirti Nagar furniture hub here into a world class market, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
Sisodia interacted with traders of the market and took their feedback on its redevelopment that would be undertaken by the Delhi government.
As announced in the annual budget 2022-23, the Delhi government will redevelop five iconic markets here -- Kirti Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.
Sisodia said under the redevelopment project, the entire Kirti Nagar market will be given a face lift with underground electricity wires, modern infrastructure and a business-friendly ambience.
"The Kirti Nagar market is an iconic market and after redevelopment, it will be counted among the most luxurious furniture markets of the world," Sisodia said.
Skilling of youth and branding of the market will be part of the redevelopment project, he said.
A design competition will be launched for each market that will help in getting the best 'out of box idea' for redevelopment. Within 12 weeks, top notch architectural teams will be appointed to work for redeveloping these five iconic markets, said an official statement.
Delhi has several popular and iconic markets. Presently there are more than 3.5 lakh shops in all the retail markets of Delhi, which employ about 7.5 lakh people.
Comprehensive redevelopment of the physical infrastructure, including roads, sewage, lighting, parking among others will be part of the project.
Sisodia said the Kirti Nagar market will be given a new modern look after redevelopment to provide better experience to both buyers and traders.
"All the traders of Kirti Nagar market are very excited. The whole process of redevelopment is being carried through mutual cooperation of the government and the traders," he said.
The redevelopment work in Kirti Nagar will be visible soon and it will be followed by branding of the market as per international standards, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU