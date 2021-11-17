India records 10,197 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, 301 deaths

-
-
India reported 10,197 fresh Covid cases and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Wednesday morning.
With the addition of 301 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed 4,64,153.
The recovery of 12,134 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,73,890. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.28 per cent, highest since March 2020.
The active caseload stands at 1,28,555, lowest in last 527 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.37 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.
Also in the same period, a total of 12,42,177 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 62.70 crore cumulative tests.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.96 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days now.
The daily positivity rate stands at 0.82 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 44 days and less than 3 per cent for 79 consecutive days now.
With the administration of 67,82,042 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 113.68 crore as of Wednesday morning.
This has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 in sessions.
--IANS
avr/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
