MCD polls: Delhi BJP woos slum dwellers with trip to EWS flats in Kalkaji

With hardly a week to go for MCD polls, has planned a mega visit of around 10,000 slum dwellers to EWS flats in Kalkaji, on Sunday, party leaders said.

Recently, a total 3,024 economically weaker section flats were alloted to the slum dwellers of Bhoomiheen camp under in situ slum rehabilitation scheme of Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had handed over keys of the flats to some of the beneficiaries in a function held at Vigyan Bhawan.

"Around 10,000 slum dwellers from 50 Assembly constituencies of the city will taken to a visit of the flats in Kalkaji that have been provided with all the amenities," said secretary and incharge of jhugfi jhopri (JJ) cell of the party.

The 3,024 flats provided to slum dwellers in Kalkaji are a step towards realisation of Prime Minister Modi's dream that no one in lives in a slum and everyone is provided proper housing facilities, he said.

Presenting Delhi BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for MCD polls, Delhi president had said that the party after coming back to power at the civic body for the 4th time, will ensure with the help of the Centre that every slum dweller in Delhi is provided proper house.

Under Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan scheme, 17,000 more flats were ready for allotment among slum dwellers, the BJP said.

The party manifesto says that two lakh slum dwellers will be provided flats after the BJP wins elections for 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on December 4.

The slum dwellers in Delhi are a major segment of voters deciding fate of candidates in many wards. The BJP has fielded three candidates from slums of the city.

The party has been showcasing the EWS flats at Kalkaji earlier also, arranging visits of batches of slum dwellers from different parts of the city soon after the were announced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)