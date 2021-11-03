No Covid vaccination at civic, govt-run centres in Mumbai for next 4 days

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Cyclone Tauktae: No Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too
-
The COVID-19 vaccination will remain suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai for next four days in the wake of the festive season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.
The civic body in a statement also appealed to citizens to cooperate with it.
The vaccination drive will remain suspended at the civic and government-run centres from November 4 to 7, it said.
The BMC has sufficient stock of vaccines, so the inoculation drive will resume from Monday, it said.
According to the BMC's data, a total of 1,42,62,513 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in Mumbai till Tuesday. So far, 53,63,755 citizens have received both doses of vaccine.
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,56,442 and the toll to 16,254, a civic official earlier said.
It was the second day in a row when the metropolis recorded less than 300 fresh cases.
The BMC's data showed the city's case doubling time was 1,596 days as on Tuesday and the average growth rate between October 26 and November 1 stood at 0.04 per cent.
It also revealed that the metropolis has 28 sealed buildings, while there have been no containment zones since mid-August.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU