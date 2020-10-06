Noida reports 247 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 14,000-mark

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar registered 247 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the district's infection tally to 14,163, official data showed.

The district's active cases count rose to 1,434 from 1,345 on Monday even as 158 more patients were discharged, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district has so far recorded12,673 recoveries, seventh highest in the state, according to the data.

The death toll stands at 56 with a mortality rate of 0.39 per cent, it stated.

As per official figures on Tuesday, the recovery rate of patients in the district dropped slightly to 89.47 per cent from 89.93 per cent on Monday.

There were 44,031 active cases across UP on Tuesday. So far, 3,70,753 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,153, the data showed.

