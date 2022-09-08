PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path today; calls it an icon of public power

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate at 7 pm on Thursday.
According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the move symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.
"These steps are in line with Prime Minister's second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset," the statement said.
Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure. The PMO said that it lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space. Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking.
"Also, a need was felt to organise the Republic Day parade and other National events in a less disruptive manner with minimal restrictions on public movement. The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character," it said.
Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.
It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems, among others.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 09:26 IST