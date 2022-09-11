Rs 17 cr cash, 16 hours, 8 counting machines: Know about ED raid in Kolkata

-
ALSO READ
ED raids several places in Kolkata, estimated Rs 7 crore recovered
Forrest Gump makers announce release of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan returns to big screen after 4 years with Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha mints Rs 37 crore in four days
IPL 2022 KKR vs DC Highlights: Kuldeep stings Kolkata, Delhi win by 44 runs
-
It took over 16 hours and eight counting machines for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials to count the heap of cash that was recovered from the residence of a businessman in Kolkata on Saturday.
ED officials recovered over Rs 17 crore from the Garden Reach residence of businessman Aamir Khan. The central agency found 10 trunks on the spot. However, the cash was found in 5 trunks at Khan's residence.
The probing agency started the search on Saturday morning and the counting of cash continued till late at night. The ED search team was accompanied by Bank officials and central forces.
Sources said the stacks of notes were mostly in the denomination of Rs 500. However, currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 200 were also there.
The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The case was registered on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) on February 15 last year at Park Street Police Station in Kolkata against Aamir Khan and others based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.
Aamir Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public, the ED said.
During the initial period, the agency said, the users were rewarded with the commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free."This provided initial confidence among users and they started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders," the probe agency said.
It said after collecting a handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the App, was stopped, at one or the other pretext such as system upgradation, an investigation by law enforcement agencies.
"Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the App servers and only then the users understood the ploy."
Earlier on Saturday, the central agency had carried out search operations at six locations in Kolkata with respect to an investigation relating to the mobile gaming application.During the search operation, the ED said, it was noticed that the entities linked to the case were using dummy accounts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 12:22 IST