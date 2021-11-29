Around 97,000 jobs created by Rajasthan govt in last 3 years: CM Gehlot

Chief Minister on Monday said his administration has created around 97,000 jobs in the last three years and removed the hurdles faced in government recruitment.

Gehlot was addressing the foundation stone laying programme of Naveen Bhawan of Public Service Commission (RPSC) through video-conference.

He said the state government is working with strong will and determination to make the recruitment examinations in government departments quick, dispute-free and transparent.

According to an official statement, Gehlot said, "In less than three years, about 97,000 posts have been filled. For this, the rules were amended and simplified where necessary. Judicial hurdles were removed."



Gehlot said, "It is our endeavour that the recruitments are completed on time, they are not stuck due to legal or any other kind of obstacles and successful candidates do not have to wait for appointment."



The chief minister released the first and second volumes of the revised manual prepared to improve the internal working of the commission on the occasion. He also launched the module of RPSC web portal for effective redressal of the problems of the candidates.

He said that at present it is becoming more challenging for the recruiting agencies to maintain the credibility of the examinations. In such a situation, institutions like RPSC and Staff Selection Board should adopt continuous innovations in the conduct of examinations.

The feeling of dissatisfaction and despair arises among the candidates due to the delay in recruitment, he said, adding that the state government is trying to ensure that there is no dispute in the recruitment.

Gehlot said the government will leave no stone unturned in filling up the vacant posts in RPSC and providing other necessary resources.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said RPSC has always maintained its distinct identity among other State Public Service Commissions of the country in the matter of conducting examinations with transparency and quality.

RPSC Chairman Dr Bhupendra Singh informed about the efforts being made by the commission to make the recruitment examinations quick and reliable.

