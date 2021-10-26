Centre expects tax revenues to be above 10% budget target: Officials

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
European economy grows 2% in second quarter, ending double-dip recession
No recovery in global jobs market from pandemic until at least 2023: ILO
Recovery tracker: Retail and recreation footfalls back to September lows
-
India's government expects tax revenues for the current financial year to be 10% above budget, beating forecasts for the first time in four years, two officials said, as the economy powers back towards pre-pandemic levels.
Tax revenues, budgeted at 15.45 trillion rupees ($206 billion) for the year to March 31, have been below projections ever since 2017-18, as the economy lost momentum even before COVID-19 and then slipped into a deep recession.
But now retail sales have picked up and exports are surging at a record rate, suggesting it is rebounding faster than anticipated after a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections this year.
India's economy grew 20.1% between April and June, versus a 24.4% contraction during the same period last year.
"Activity levels have improved a lot. All indicators are showing a faster-than-anticipated recovery, we are set to beat our own (tax) estimates this year if all remains well," the second official said.
The finance ministry did not immediately reply to emails and messages seeking comment on tax revenues.
If tax payments remain strong and the government is able to hit the 2021-22 target for revenues from its ongoing privatisation programme, then it will be able to beat its fiscal deficit projection of 6.8% by as much as 30-40 basis points, the second official said.
India aims to raise 1.75 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year through sales of stakes in state-run companies and is hoping the sale of Air India to conglomerate Tata will provide an impetus.
The listing of fully state-owned Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) could fetch up to a further 1 trillion rupees, according to another government official. "We are working very hard to complete the listing of LIC and we should be able to do it by March," the third official said.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service this month upgraded its outlook on India to stable from negative, saying downside risks in the country and its financial institutions had eased.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and John Stonestreet)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU