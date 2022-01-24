NPP president Conrad Sangma releases manifesto for Manipur Assembly polls

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president, along with Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh of and State president L Jayantakumar Singh on Sunday virtually released the manifesto (Action Document 2022) for the upcoming Assembly elections.

is among the five states slated to go to the polls next month.

"Released the Manifesto for the Manipur Elections 2022 along with Dy. CM Manipur, Sh. Joykumar Singh, State Working President, Sh. Jayantakumar Singh and Arunachal State President, Sh. Mutchu Mithi," tweeted Sangma.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party would form the government in Manipur with more than a two-third majority and added that the central leadership of BJP will take the call on the party's chief minister's face for the state Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Biren Singh that the BJP will contest all 60 Assembly seats.

"Ticket finalisation is with the central leadership. BJP will contest on all 60 seats. Earlier we got 21 seats, this time we will get double of it. We are working hard for the two-thirds majority", stated Biren Singh.

Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the votes will be counted on March 10.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government under the leadership of N Biren Singh.

