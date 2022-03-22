Dollar gains ground after Fed chief Powell's comment over monetary policy

-
ALSO READ
Dollar holds firm as investors eye major US Fed policy meeting
World shares rise, dollar set for worst week since Sep as Omicron fears ebb
Don't ban their Bitcoin: India's millennials pull crypto out of the shadows
Dollar edges lower ahead of Fed, Evergrande lifts risk-sensitive currencies
Fed board names Powell as 'chair pro tempore' while awaiting Senate vote
-
The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies on Monday, in the wake of comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that opened the door for the central bank to take a more aggressive monetary policy path.
The greenback had been fluctuating between slight gains and losses earlier in the day, and weakened slightly after comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic. The policymaker said he sees six rate hikes this year and two for 2023, a more dovish stance than most of his colleagues as he has concerns about the effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the U.S. economy.
But the dollar gained ground after Powell said the central bank must move "expeditiously" to bring too-high inflation under control, and will, if needed, use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes to do so.
"He keeps saying the same thing over and over, that we've got to get inflation down and whatever it takes that's what we're going to do. The market unfortunately is hanging on to old norms, that they'll just do a quarter (of a percentage point) every time," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.
"The Fed is kind of rewriting that playbook - we may have to go every meeting, we may have to do something more than 25 basis points, and we might have to do rate hikes and quantitative tightening at the same time."
Markets have been volatile over the past month as the situation in Ukraine has escalated, increasing the prices of commodities such as oil and putting upward pressure on already high inflation.
The Fed raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points last week for the first time since 2018 as it attempts to combat rising prices while trying to avoid a policy error which could send the U.S. economy into recession. Investors are now focused on the potential speed and size of future rate hikes.
The dollar index rose 0.123%, with the euro down 0.24% to $1.1022.
Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms in the besieged port city of Mariupol before dawn on Monday.
While many central banks around the globe have been hiking rates, with the Fed the latest to do so, the Bank of Japan on Friday maintained its massive stimulus program and held rates steady, while warning of increased risks from the Ukraine crisis to a delicate economic recovery.
That disparity has served to weaken the yen, with the Japanese currency trading near six-year lows versus the dollar despite its safe-haven status.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that the Fed and ECB will also move out of sync, as the war in Ukraine has very different impacts on their respective economies.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.17% versus the greenback at 119.38 per dollar, after touching 119.46 yen, its lowest level since February 2016.
Sterling was last trading at $1.3168, down 0.06% on the day.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin last fell 1.84% to $40,973.32 while Ethereum last fell 1.33% to $2,908.60.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU