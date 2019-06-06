1 patient tests positive, 6 negative for Nipah Virus: Kerala Health Minister

Out of the seven patients who were admitted to the hospital suspecting Nipah virus infection, one has been tested positive while the other six have been tested negative.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said at a press briefing here on Thursday, "7 patients are admitted to hospital, one patient's result is positive for Nipah virus. 6 patients' results are negative. No one has been discharged from the isolation ward. Source of the virus is not confirmed yet."

On the other hand, two persons suffering from high were put under observation at on Thursday. Their samples have been sent for examination.

On June 4, a 23-old-man had tested positive for Nipah virus infection, which killed 17 people in last year.

As of now, a total of 15 people are under observation in the state.

for Health and Family Welfare Dr had on June 4 said that the Centre had rushed a team of doctors to for investigation in the wake of the scare of Nipah virus.

Vardhan had asserted that he is "very vigorously" following the situation.

Nipah virus is transmitted from animals to humans and then spreads through people to people contact, causing

Its symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache, fever, and

