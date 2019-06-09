Delhi: Shots fired at journalists on Barapullah flyover

Three shots were fired at a reporting team from news channel by unidentified persons on Barapullah Road in New

was heading towards station with his team - and - when the incident took place.

"A man on a black pulsar approached the vehicle when we were near the Pragati Maidan cut. When we noticed a firearm in the biker's hand and tried speeding, the biker then fired 3 shots at the vehicle," told Siddharth Purohit, one of the victims.

"The First bullet hit the gate, second hit the side window and the third one missed," Purohit added.

According to the victims, the police response was lax.

"We first called the police at around 01:30 am, but the first PCR arrived at 03:00 am," said another victim

Based on the statement given by the victims, police have filed an FIR under Sections of IPC 393 (attempt to commit robbery) and Arms Act.

"A special team from South and South-East has been formed. We are trying to track the probable entry and exit route of the bike and the victim's vehicle has been sent for forensic test," said Additional DCP Parvinder, South Delhi.

