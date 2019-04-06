Modi attacks CM Bhupesh Baghel over PM-KISAN scheme

on Saturday attacked Bhupesh Baghel-led government for stopping the aid under Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) for the farmers while accusing the party of encouraging middleman in the scheme.

"Rs 75,000 crore would be provided to 35 lakh farmers' families under PM-KISAN scheme. They have a problem since the money is being directly transferred. They have not provided the full list of farmers which is why only a few people got the first instalment of money," the said while addressing an election rally here.

Under PM-KISAN scheme, an amount of Rs 2,000 each in three instalments will be transferred directly to the of beneficiaries through the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) scheme. More than 12 crore farmers are expected to get the benefits of this scheme.

"They are afraid because through direct benefit transfer their agents will not able to make money. We are a supporter of DBT, they too support it. For us, DBT means direct benefit transfer. For Congress, it is direct bicholiya (middleman) transfer," Modi said.

Modi also charged the government in the state of doing false promises over farm loan waiver.

"Their intentions are not good that is why they made false promises on farmers' loan waiver. Has all farmers' loans been waived in the state? Has fulfilled its promises to youth? In every election, Congress releases manifesto to confuse people. This has been their politics," he said.

The reiterated his poll rhetoric and drew a line between a helpless government with a strong government at the Centre.

"Congress and its allies are fighting elections to create a 'Mazboor Sarkar' (helpless government) and we are doing it to form a 'Mazboot Sarkar'. Do you need a chowkidar or a barat of corrupts?"

"When there is a strong government, the country does not keep mum on terrorist attacks and hit back at them by entering their territory. Surgical strike and air strike also happen."

Modi also criticised the Congress party for reviewing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), if voted to power.

"Our jawans are fighting naxals and guarding the borders. They have a special 'Raksha kavach' (security guard). Congress has promised in 'dakosla patra' (hypocrisy document) to remove the Raksha kavach," he said.

"You are trying to make our security forces unarmed. Why don't you come out of this 'Surakha kavach' (security cover)? Should anti-nationals get help or those who save the country?" Modi added.

Taking a jibe at Congress on contesting from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala, Modi said: "Naamdar (Rahul Gandhi) who had considered a seat as his legacy, he also escaped from there. Abhi toh chunav ka rang jama hi hai (election mood is just setting in) and he is running away from the seat. This situation arose since his intentions are not good."

will witness polls in its 11 Lok Sabha seats in the first three phases of General elections, starting April 11.

