WB: Violence mars polling at Raiganj, Chopra

Violence marred the second phase of elections here on Thursday as BJP's Parliamentary constituency candidate alleged that TMC workers tried to capture a polling booth in the constituency.

Meanwhile, police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear-gas to clear the blockade at Chopra which falls under Darjeeling parliamentary constituency.

"TMC workers were trying to capture booth. They were campaigning among Muslims there. This isn't election campaign," Debasree alleged.

She also claimed that TMC workers tried to capture booth at Coronation High School.

In Chopra, security personnel lobbed tear and resorted to lathi charge on locals as they blocked NH-34 in protest after unknown miscreants allegedly prevented them from casting their votes at Digirpar polling booth.

A local, Sujit Kumar, said that people were stopped by few miscreants from reaching their respective polling booths and the unscrupulous elements allegedly also snatched their EPIC cards or voter I-cards.

"While voters were on their way to polling booths some persons have beaten them and snatched their EPIC card and make them run away. We want peace," said Kumar.

Bangladeshi star Ferdous Ahmed, along with a few Indian actors, allegedly campaigned for TMC's candidate in the ongoing elections. The government subsequently blacklisted Ahmed from campaigning, cancelled his business visa and asked him to leave

Polling is underway at three constituencies in West Bengal, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Raiganj today in the second phase of

On April 11, Coochbehar and Alipurduar went to the polls. While in phase 3 on April 23, 5 Lok Sabha constituencies will go for polls, 8 Lok Sabha seats in phase 4 on April 29, while 7, 8 and 9 parliamentary constituencies will vote on May 6, May 12 and May 19, respectively. There are 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in

95 parliamentary constituencies spread across 11 states and a Union Territory will go to polls today.

Polling is being held in Lok Sabha constituencies of (5), (5), (3), (2), (14), (10), (1), Odisha (5), (38), (8), (3), and a single parliamentary seat of Puducherry.

