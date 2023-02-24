Aarti Surfactants Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Delta Manufacturing Ltd, Insecticides India Ltd, N K Industries Ltd and Nila Infrastructures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2023.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 17.17% to Rs 190.1 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 95 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 105 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd lost 11.53% to Rs 70.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2062 shares in the past one month.

Insecticides India Ltd tumbled 11.48% to Rs 470.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 636 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd shed 9.91% to Rs 34.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 72 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 140 shares in the past one month.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd pared 9.01% to Rs 5.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

