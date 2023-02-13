JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex down 232 pts; broader mkt underperforms
Business Standard

Indian Terrain Fashions standalone net profit rises 48.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 121.86 crore

Net profit of Indian Terrain Fashions rose 48.65% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 121.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 102.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales121.86102.97 18 OPM %10.2311.41 -PBDT8.047.86 2 PBT2.522.29 10 NP2.201.48 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 13:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU