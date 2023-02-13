Indian Terrain Fashions standalone net profit rises 48.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 121.86 crore

Net profit of Indian Terrain Fashions rose 48.65% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 121.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 102.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.121.86102.9710.2311.418.047.862.522.292.201.48

