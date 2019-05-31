Bharat Electronics standalone net profit rises 19.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.05% to Rs 3772.60 crore

Net profit of rose 19.67% to Rs 668.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 558.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 3772.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3427.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.73% to Rs 1927.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1399.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 11789.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10006.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

