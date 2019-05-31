JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eros International Media Ltd extends losses
Business Standard

Bharat Electronics standalone net profit rises 19.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.05% to Rs 3772.60 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 19.67% to Rs 668.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 558.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 3772.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3427.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.73% to Rs 1927.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1399.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 11789.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10006.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3772.603427.97 10 11789.2210006.56 18 OPM %24.6323.23 -24.2819.98 - PBDT1045.88823.12 27 3019.412198.84 37 PBT952.60746.54 28 2703.191947.84 39 NP668.62558.74 20 1927.291399.29 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 14:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU