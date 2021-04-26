DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 April 2021.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd tumbled 8.71% to Rs 8.49 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 254 shares in the past one month.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd crashed 7.95% to Rs 53.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4425 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 334. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2048 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd slipped 6.53% to Rs 16.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1343 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd pared 6.50% to Rs 76.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 95 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 108 shares in the past one month.

