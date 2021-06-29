Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Bank, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2021.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd tumbled 6.18% to Rs 71.4 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank lost 5.85% to Rs 145.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd crashed 5.34% to Rs 368.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16140 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2715 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd corrected 5.04% to Rs 14.14. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd fell 4.85% to Rs 329.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44903 shares in the past one month.

