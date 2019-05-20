Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 8.02 crore

Net profit of rose 300.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.26% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 31.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

8.028.6731.0329.011.62-1.611.551.140.330.190.550.510.270.140.340.320.360.090.430.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)