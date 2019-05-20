Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 8.02 croreNet profit of Gujarat Terce Laboratories rose 300.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.26% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 31.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.028.67 -7 31.0329.01 7 OPM %1.62-1.61 -1.551.14 - PBDT0.330.19 74 0.550.51 8 PBT0.270.14 93 0.340.32 6 NP0.360.09 300 0.430.27 59
