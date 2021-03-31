Index of Eight Core Industries Records Drop Of 4.6% In February

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 127.8 in February,2021, which declined by 4.6% (provisional) as compared to the Index of February, 2020.Its cumulative growth during April to February, 2020-21 has been (-) 8.3%. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for November, 2020 is revised to (-) 1.1% from its provisional level (-2.6%).The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33%) declined by 4.4% in February, 2021 over February, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2% during April to February, 2020-21 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 3.2% in February, 2021 over February, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 5.4% during April to February, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88%) declined by 1% in February, 2021 over February, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 9.9% during April to February, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products- Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by10.9 per cent in February, 2021 over February, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 12.2% during April to February, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers-Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63%) declined by 3.7% in February, 2021 over February, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 2.4% during April to February, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92%) declined by 1.8% in February, 2021 over February, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 12.4% during April to February, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37%) declined by 5.5% in February, 2021 over February, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 15.5% during April to February, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85%) declined by 0.2% in February, 2021 over February, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 2.5% during April to February, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

