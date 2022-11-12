Indiabulls Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 920.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 194.09 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Real Estate rose 920.76% to Rs 56.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 194.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 349.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.194.09349.3246.916.4293.5326.3990.4523.4756.555.54

