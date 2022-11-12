Indiabulls Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 920.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 194.09 croreNet profit of Indiabulls Real Estate rose 920.76% to Rs 56.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 194.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 349.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales194.09349.32 -44 OPM %46.916.42 -PBDT93.5326.39 254 PBT90.4523.47 285 NP56.555.54 921
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU