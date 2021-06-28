Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 20.39 points or 0.43% at 4754.97 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Finolex Industries Ltd (up 9.13%), MSTC Ltd (up 5.77%),Power Mech Projects Ltd (up 5.28%),Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (up 4.95%),Zen Technologies Ltd (up 4.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.21%), Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd (up 3.92%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 3.88%), H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (up 3.88%), and Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd (up 3.6%).

On the other hand, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (down 4.18%), Inox Wind Ltd (down 3.18%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.43%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 6.25 or 0.01% at 52918.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7.85 points or 0.05% at 15868.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 109.79 points or 0.44% at 25106.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.4 points or 0.51% at 7833.79.

On BSE,1714 shares were trading in green, 1004 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

