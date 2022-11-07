ISMT Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd, Tarsons Products Ltd and Jagran Prakashan Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 November 2022.

ISMT Ltd lost 19.97% to Rs 49.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33447 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd crashed 10.60% to Rs 801.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 713 shares in the past one month.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd tumbled 10.39% to Rs 352.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7489 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5421 shares in the past one month.

Tarsons Products Ltd dropped 7.90% to Rs 715.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7810 shares in the past one month.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd pared 7.53% to Rs 67.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25371 shares in the past one month.

