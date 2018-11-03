JUST IN
K E C International consolidated net profit rises 9.44% in the September 2018 quarter
Mandhana Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 96.67% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 8.47% to Rs 52.54 crore

Net profit of Mandhana Retail Ventures declined 96.67% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 8.47% to Rs 52.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 57.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales52.5457.40 -8 OPM %2.7611.74 -PBDT1.186.71 -82 PBT0.225.76 -96 NP0.133.90 -97

