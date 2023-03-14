Metal shares edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 63.53 points or 0.33% at 19474.01 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.08%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.63%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.62%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.58%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.05%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 0.88%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.4%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.24%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 14.27 or 0.02% at 58223.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.3 points or 0.02% at 17157.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 68.3 points or 0.25% at 27303.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.69 points or 0.14% at 8615.06.

On BSE,1463 shares were trading in green, 1242 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)