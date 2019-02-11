PBM Polytex standalone net profit declines 32.99% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.97% to Rs 48.40 croreNet profit of PBM Polytex declined 32.99% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 19.97% to Rs 48.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales48.4060.48 -20 OPM %4.484.65 -PBDT3.353.82 -12 PBT2.502.97 -16 NP1.301.94 -33
