JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech appoints director
Business Standard

PBM Polytex standalone net profit declines 32.99% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.97% to Rs 48.40 crore

Net profit of PBM Polytex declined 32.99% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 19.97% to Rs 48.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales48.4060.48 -20 OPM %4.484.65 -PBDT3.353.82 -12 PBT2.502.97 -16 NP1.301.94 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements