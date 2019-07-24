JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 74.57% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Ponni Sugars (Erode) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 234.80% to Rs 67.53 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 234.80% to Rs 67.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales67.5320.17 235 OPM %4.77-3.17 -PBDT2.29-0.85 LP PBT0.80-2.33 LP NP0.50-1.65 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU