Ponni Sugars (Erode) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ponni Sugars (Erode) reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.77 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Ponni Sugars (Erode) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
DQ Entertainment International Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sebi slaps Rs 25 lakh fine on 3 entities for manipulating share price
-
Sales rise 234.80% to Rs 67.53 croreNet profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 234.80% to Rs 67.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales67.5320.17 235 OPM %4.77-3.17 -PBDT2.29-0.85 LP PBT0.80-2.33 LP NP0.50-1.65 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU