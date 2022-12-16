Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Siti Networks Ltd, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd and Veeram Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2022.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd tumbled 9.96% to Rs 45.2 at 14:23 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2980 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3329 shares in the past one month.

Siti Networks Ltd lost 9.95% to Rs 1.99. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 15.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd corrected 9.62% to Rs 4.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8726 shares in the past one month.

Veeram Securities Ltd fell 9.23% to Rs 15.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

