S J S Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DCM Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd and Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2023.

S J S Enterprises Ltd lost 7.87% to Rs 429.05 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4115 shares in the past one month.

DCM Ltd tumbled 7.69% to Rs 79.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5053 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd crashed 7.19% to Rs 6.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5816 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd dropped 7.03% to Rs 10.71. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6958 shares in the past one month.

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd corrected 6.76% to Rs 116.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20037 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1207 shares in the past one month.

