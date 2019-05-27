Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit declines 31.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 29.64 crore

Net profit of declined 31.18% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 29.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.03% to Rs 7.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.26% to Rs 118.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

