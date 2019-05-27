Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit declines 31.18% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 29.64 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies declined 31.18% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 29.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.03% to Rs 7.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.26% to Rs 118.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.6425.51 16 118.3987.53 35 OPM %8.2710.74 -12.0310.77 - PBDT2.172.44 -11 13.119.32 41 PBT1.542.15 -28 10.688.16 31 NP1.171.70 -31 7.755.87 32
