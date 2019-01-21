Parrikar's mind is sharp, but he needs rest: Congress

Ailing Manohar Parrikar's mind is sharp, but physically he looks unwell and needs rest, Goa's Opposition and MLA Kavlekar told reporters here on Monday.

"His mind is sharp, but physically he looks unwell. It is not nice to see him like this. He needs rest and he should take rest," Kavlekar said, after attending a meeting of the State on Monday, where the was also present.

Parrikar is suffering from and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and since February last year.

The has repeatedly demanded Parrikar's resignation, claiming that the and inability to attend office, as well as meet members of the public, was taking a toll on administration and governance.

The party had also pointed out that the had never once met Opposition MLAs since February, despite requests for formal appointments.

It was only on Monday that the Opposition formally met the Chief Minister after a gap of several months.

Kavlekar also said that the had cooperated with the government over the issue of the Chief Minister's ill-health by agreeing to curtail the last budget session from 22 days to four days.

"We had supported the government because of Parrikar's health in the past. But now he should rest and let someone else administer the state because it is taking a toll on him," Kavlekar said.

-- IANS

