'Not a political astrologer': Mamata on who will lead 'anti-BJP alliance'

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday said it will "depend on the situation" who becomes the face of the to take on the BJP, but added she has no problem if someone other than her leads.

Banerjee, who is on her first visit to the capital after defeating the in West Bengal, said her party Trinamool Congress' slogan for the assembly election Khela Hobe - will now reverberate across the country and it is time for "sachhe din" (truthful days) instead of "achhe din" (good days).

Banerjee is being positioned by her party as the face of the in their bid to oust the in the 2024 general election. The CM herself seemed ambivalent about it.

"I want to help all the parties to bell the cat. I don't want to be a leader, but a simple cadre," she said on the leadership issue.

"I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose," Banerjee told a select group of reporters here when asked if she would be the face of the Opposition.

The TMC supremo, who is among the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the opposition parties will sit together and decide who would become the candidate against him.

When Modi will fight the next election, it will be with the country, she said.

"I want to see sachhe din, bahut din achhe din dekh liya (I want to see truthful days, have seen enough of good days," the Trinamool Congress chief said, in a jibe at the BJP's 2014 poll slogan of 'achhe din aane wale hai' (Good days are coming).

The TMC leader, who is on a five-day visit here, met Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over tea and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Tuesday, she had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met other Congress leaders.

Banerjee said she also spoke to RJD leader Lalu Prasad over the phone.

Asked about her thoughts on the Congress party and its relationship with the TMC, Banerjee said that her bond with Sonia Gandhi goes decades back.

She refused to comment on the fortunes of the Congres, saying it is an internal matter of the party, but added that even Sonia Gandhi wants a united Opposition.

I would not like to comment on their internal matter and I don't like to interfere in the workings of other political parties, she said.

She further said that in politics, alliances and tie-ups are forged and goalposts are changed.

In Uttar Pradesh, if the leaders concerned have to win against the BJP, they have to come together. If someone like Mayawati wants to fight alone, she will. What can I do about it?



I respect all of them, as much respect as they deserve, she said when asked about regional parties failing to come together against the

On the Pegasus row, she said the situation was more serious than Emergency and accused the Centre of being unresponsive.

"Everywhere they are sending ED, IT for raids. Here there is no response. In a democracy, the government has to respond.

"The situation is very serious, it's more serious than the Emergency," the Trinamool Congress chief said.

Banerjee alleged her phone has been hacked. When I talk to (strategist) Prashant Kishor, (nephew and TMC general secretary) Abhishek Banerjee, my phone is hacked. Please remember that, she added.

