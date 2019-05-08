Andhra CM meets Rahul Gandhi; likely to call Opposition meeting on May 21

Minister N Chandrababu Wednesday met and discussed plans to hold a meeting of Opposition parties on May 21, two days ahead of Lok Sabha results to chalk out a post-poll alliance.

met Gandhi before heading out to to attend public rallies in support of the ruling Trinamool in the state, sources said.

In a brief meeting, the (TDP) is believed to have discussed the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) issue, voting percentage in the recently held five phase polling besides the election developments, the sources said.

The sources said and Gandhi also discussed the post-poll scenario and more or less agreed to call a meeting of Opposition parties on May 21.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases. So far, polling in five phases are over and the counting of votes will be on May 23.

Naidu will be meeting Minister and Trinamool chief apart from attending her rallies on Wednesday and Thursday.

The CM was in to attend the hearing on a petition filed by the Opposition parties to review its judgment rejecting 50 per cent random physical verification of EVMs using VVPATs.

The apex court dismissed the petition following which the parties again met the to press their demand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)