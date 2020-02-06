AAP copying Sheila Dikshit development model, BJP stooping low: Priyanka

leader Vadra on Wednesday attacked leaders, saying their character can be defined by the kind of slogans they raise, and claimed that the was copying former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's development model.

She also accused Prime Minister and Delhi Chief Minister of being "hungry for publicity".

"Slogans tell character. Those who worked in the nation's interest can be identified by their slogans. Our (Congress) slogans were 'Jai jawan, jai kisan', 'Mai yuva hoon', 'Mera ek sapna hai', 'Aaram haram hai', 'Roti, kapda, makaan'," the leader said.

"Their (BJP's) slogans are 'Goli maro; khoon se tilak karo, boli nahi goli. Ye desh jodne wale nare hain'? (Are these slogans in favour of bringing the country together)," she said at a poll rally in Chandni Chowk.

The general secretary also said that Dikshit during her tenure as chief minister had developed Delhi into what it is today.

Attacking the BJP, she said, "What kind of politics is this? Violence is used in response to truth and non-violence. They spoil and ruin instead of making and enhancing."



"No one can get freedom in this country without Hindu-Muslim unity. If there was no unity among religions, Britishers would still have been here. The country cannot progress with their (BJP) policies, they want to divide people and they do not address real issues," said.

Accusing Modi and Kejriwal of being "hungry for publicity", Gandhi sought an explanation from them over their expenditure on advertisements.

" developed Delhi into what it is today. Metro, flyovers, all these were developed by her and then they came and started modelling on her development model," Gandhi said as she unveiled a report card of the government and drew comparisons with the Congress regime.

"Congress built 78 flyovers, 12 of which are being built. These were started by the Congress. The Congress regularised 1,500 unauthorised colonies, the has regularise zero. AAP's Lokpal has not arrived yet.

"Kejriwal says evaluate his work, I have brought a report card. Each year Congress built 36 schools, AAP made six. Congress built 10 colleges, AAP zero. Congress made four universities, AAP zero. Congress built 21 hospitals, AAP zero. Congress added 22,000 beds, AAP 300," she claimed.

Asserting that the current atmosphere is "bad" for the country, appealed to Delhiites to wake up.

"Congress has developed Delhi and this has been possible only due to the hard work of Delhiites. Now it's time, wake up. The current atmosphere is bad for our country. There's a difference between ji and their model," she said.

In 1998, there was government in Delhi. There were blue line buses, murders, traffic jams, no metro, no roads, no flyovers, the Congress leader alleged.

As soon as became chief minister, Delhi transformed, Priyanka Gandhi said.